Man dies in I-5 crash south of Salem

Scene of the deadly crash on the shoulder of Interstate-5, south of Salem. February 1, 2020 (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash on Interstate-5 forced officials to temporarily close a northbound lane just south of Kuebler Boulevard Saturday morning.

One person died in the crash, said Oregon State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, Eduardo Mendoza was driving north on the highway in a pickup truck when, police said “for unknown reasons,” Mendoza’s truck veered out of the left lane and hit another pickup truck that was driving slowly on the shoulder. The impact forced both trucks off the highway near milepost 251.

Lebanon resident David Thaler, who was in the truck driving on the shoulder, was declared dead at the scene, said police.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

One northbound lane on I-5 was closed for six hours as crews cleared the wreckage and investigated the incident. The roadway has since been reopened to traffic.