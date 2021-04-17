Deadly crash shuts down NB I-5 lanes in North Portland

One driver pronounced dead on scene; the other hospitalized with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash on Interstate 5 has forced a closure of the freeway’s northbound lanes in North Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said it responded to reports of a crash just after 5 a.m. on I-5 at N Greeley Avenue. Arriving officers found two cars had collided and one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to PPB.

A detour has been set up for northbound travelers to use I-405.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.