Deadly crash shuts down NB I-5 lanes in North Portland

Crashes

One driver pronounced dead on scene; the other hospitalized with serious injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Portland police at a crash scene. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash on Interstate 5 has forced a closure of the freeway’s northbound lanes in North Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said it responded to reports of a crash just after 5 a.m. on I-5 at N Greeley Avenue. Arriving officers found two cars had collided and one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to PPB.

A detour has been set up for northbound travelers to use I-405.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories