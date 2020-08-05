Deadly crash shuts down SB I-5 lanes in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Vancouver are closed to traffic following a deadly crash, officials say.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near the 29th Street exit. Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) dispatch confirmed to KOIN 6 that it did result in a fatality.

The center and right lanes of the SB I-5 are shut down while crews clear the scene, according to Washington State Police. Expect delays or use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is on the way to learn more.