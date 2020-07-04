Deadly crash shuts down traffic on 101 near Cloverdale

Crashes

Commuters are urged to find an alternate route

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police crime tape breaking crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash on Highway 101 has the roadway closed for four miles while officials investigate and clear the area.

The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday near Cloverdale, according to Oregon’s Department of Transportation.

Thus, ODOT said commuters should expect a lengthy closure. Anyone in the area is urged to find an alternate route or expect long delays.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss