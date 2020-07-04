Deadly crash shuts down traffic on 101 near Cloverdale

Commuters are urged to find an alternate route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash on Highway 101 has the roadway closed for four miles while officials investigate and clear the area.

The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday near Cloverdale, according to Oregon’s Department of Transportation.

Thus, ODOT said commuters should expect a lengthy closure. Anyone in the area is urged to find an alternate route or expect long delays.

This is a developing story.