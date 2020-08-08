Motorcyclist dies in crash on TV Hwy in Hillsboro

TV Highway closed between SE Brookwood Avenue and SE 30th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash that closed part of Tualatin Valley Highway on Friday afternoon.

The Hillsboro Police Department said the crash happened near SE 32nd Avenue when a motorcyclist traveling east on TV Highway hit the driver’s side door of a Chevy Silverado as it pulled out of a driveway with the intention to turn left.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The woman driving the truck stayed at the scene.

TV Highway was closed between SE Brookwood Avenue and SE 30th Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.