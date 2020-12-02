Deadly crash shuts down west Salem roadway

Crash happened near Eola Drive NW at Doaks Ferry Road NW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was killed in a traffic crash Tuesday evening in west Salem, authorities said.

The crash happened near Eola Drive NW at Doaks Ferry Road NW, according to Salem police.

Officers estimated the area would be closed to traffic for about four hours for an investigation.

No other details are available at this time.