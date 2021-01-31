Deadly hit-run crash shuts down lane of I-5 near La Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. near milepost 17.

LaCenter – SB I5/MP17 – Fatal Hit/Run investigation has right lane CLOSED! The center lane will be CLOSED intermittently through the investigation. Please use caution through area! No ETA at this time for opening. Traffic stacked before Woodland SB. pic.twitter.com/MEEoA5j1Vt — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 31, 2021

Law enforcement has blocked off a lane for an investigation as well as a cleanup. WSP said a medical examiner was en route to determine the cause of death.

No other injuries have been reported. Significant delays are expected and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Details surrounding the suspected vehicle were not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.