Deadly hit-run crash shuts down lane of I-5 near La Center

Victim information forthcoming; no other injuries reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. near milepost 17.

Law enforcement has blocked off a lane for an investigation as well as a cleanup. WSP said a medical examiner was en route to determine the cause of death.

No other injuries have been reported. Significant delays are expected and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Details surrounding the suspected vehicle were not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

