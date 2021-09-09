Deadly motorcycle crash causes road closure near PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A road closure is in place following a fatal motorcycle crash near the Portland International Airport.

Shortly after 9 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a crash near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alderwood Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a motorcycle down off the road — and the rider already deceased.

The Portland Police Bureau says they do not believe any other vehicles were involved. Their investigation suggests the rider was heading south on NE 82nd Avenue when they left the roadway.

NW 82nd Avenue is closed between Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast Airport Way. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.