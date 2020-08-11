Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down section of Hwy 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed off a section of Highway 101 near Cannon Beach after a deadly motorcycle crash.
The crash happened at milepost 32 at Silver Point. Circumstances surrounding the wreck were not immediately made available.
ODOT said the closure will be lengthy due to the investigation and reconstruction. Thus, drivers are urged to use an alternate route or expect long delays.
