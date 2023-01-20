PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.

According to a tweet posted shortly before 8 a.m., TriMet said the crash happened in the Yamhill District near Southwest Yamhill Street and Southwest 14th Avenue.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the MAX and vehicle were both left with minor damage.

No one was reported injured.

Riders planning to take the MAX Blue Line to Gresham or the MAX Red Line to the Portland International Airport should expect delays.