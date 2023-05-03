Crews on the scene of a two-car crash on SW Upper Boones Road in Tigard, Oregon on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Courtesy Tigard Police Department)

SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd is currently down to one lane near I-5 on-ramp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Tigard, officials confirmed.

The fatal collision occurred around 12 p.m. Wednesday on Southwest Upper Boones Ferry Road in Tigard, between Southwest Sequoia Parkway and the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. According to Tigard police, this was a two-car crash involving three people.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were hospitalized, but there’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue truck on the scene of a deadly crash on SW Upper Boones Ferry Road in Tigard, Oregon on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Courtesy Tigard Police Department)

One westbound lane of SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd. is currently open, but eastbound traffic is closed at SW Sequoia Pkwy. Avoid the area if possible.

“Expect traffic delays for some time while investigators are on scene,” Tigard police tweeted.

This is a developing story.