Deputies: High driver hits power pole in Mulino

A Ford Fusion hit and knocked over a PGE utility pole in the 9500 block of SE Beavercreek Rd in Mulino, Jan. 1, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for DUII after hitting a power pole and going over an embankment on New Year’s Day in Mulino, deputies said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Fusion was traveling south on SE Beavercreek Road around 8:15 a.m. when it left the road and hit and knocked over a PGE utility pole.

The car came to a stop at the bottom of an embankment.

Mekenna Keliihoomalu Nelson of Molalla was arrested for DUII and taken to the Clackamas County Jail. Deputies said she was the only person in the car.

A drug test showed Nelson was under the influence of marijuana and a depressant, according to authorities. She was cited and taken to a hospital after complaining of pain.

Deputies in Clackamas County said they responded to three separate crashes involving DUII drivers hitting structures on New Year’s Day.