PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington state Patrol confirmed a dive team recovered the bodies of a driver and two juveniles in Ilwaco Friday morning.

According to WSP, it appears the driver tried to brake, but the SUV flipped and tumbled into the water.

Washington State Patrol said three people, including two teens, died after their car crashed into a river in Ilwaco Friday morning. May 6, 2022 (courtesy Luke Whitakker/Chinook Observer).

