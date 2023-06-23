PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, killing numerous chickens that were being carried, officials said.

The truck rolled over in the Terwilliger curves on Interstate 5 northbound, just north of the Southwest Brier Place overpass, blocking all but one lane of the freeway.

KOIN 6 News’ Michael Rodriguez visited the scene and shared that dozens of dead chickens lined the side of the road after they spilled out of the crashed truck.

According to Portland police, the truck’s driver was unharmed, and surprisingly, many chickens were left unharmed as well.

It isn’t currently known what caused the crash, but Portland police said only the truck was involved.

The northbound on-ramps from Terwilliger and Barbur are closed to help ease traffic flow, authorities said.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we bring you updates to this developing story.