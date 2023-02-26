PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people escaped injury when their car spun out on Hwy 26 and went down a hill in a dramatic video caught on the dashcam of the car behind them.

Kimberly Bolin was a passenger in the car that lost control east of the rest area on Hwy 26 around noon on Saturday. Kasey Brooks was inside the car behind them that happened to have the dashcam turned on.

Brooks told KOIN 6 News Bolin’s car stopped at the bottom of a 15-foot hill between two trees. Items in the back of Bolin’s car “broke out the back window and were flung out.”

But the car landed rear first, so those items did not injure anyone, Brooks said.

“Both passengers were OK and walked away with no broken bones or visible injuries of any kind,” Brooks said. “The driver had to climb out of the passenger door as a tree was preventing the driver door from opening.”

Bolin and the other person in the white SUV were lucky in another way. Brooks said “a couple with experience in water rescue stopped, helped with the passengers, and called 911, staying until emergency responders arrived.”

Screen grabs from dashcam showing a car spinning out and going off a cliff along Hwy 26 in Clatsop County, February 25, 2023 (Kasey Brooks)

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office for other details but has not yet heard back.