PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.

The crash in the 3200 block of NW Lower River Road happened around 9 p.m., Vancouver police said. Exactly what happened is not yet clear, but investigators said both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist from Vancouver was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old girl driver was not hurt, nor was the 55-year-old man who was the passenger. Both are from Ridgefield.

No names have yet been released. The investigation continues.