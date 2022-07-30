A 17-year-old driver died when a pickup crashed into a power pole along NE 172nd near Hockinson in Clark County, July 30, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage driver died and another passenger was hurt after crashing into a power pole in Clark County just before noon Saturday.

The Chevy S10 pickup went off the road in the 11200 block of NE 172nd near NE 119th and slammed into the pole, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the scene along with a crew from Fire District 3 and an ambulance. However the 17-year-old died at the scene, officials said.

The injured passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

No names have been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.