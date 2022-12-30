PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, witnesses told deputies a driver of a Ford Mustang, later identified as 21-year-old Taylor Chambers, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Claremont Drive. WCSO said Chambers struck a Toyota Prius, trapping the 40-year-old driver inside.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue pulled the woman from the Prius and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. It’s unclear how severe her injuries are.

WCSO said deputies believed Chambers was under the influence, so they opened a DUII investigation. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was eventually booked in the Washington County Jail.

Chambers is charged with third-degree assault, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The investigation is ongoing.