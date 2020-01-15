Driver accused of killing 11-year-old faces criminal charges

Bergquist is scheuled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of running a red light and crashing into an 11-year-old boy in Gresham is facing criminal charges.

The Gresham 6th-grader hit and killed by a Garrett Bergquist who was later arrested was identified by officials and family members on Tuesday, January 6, the same day the Bergquist made his first court appearance. On Wednesday, a grand jury returned a 4-count indictment against Bergquist.

The victim, identified as Luis Medina, was on his way to school when tragedy struck. Luis had a green light at a crosswalk and was crossing appropriately just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Gresham police said. More than a dozen police units rushed to the scene at Southeast Hogan Road and 5th Street. The 11-year-old died at the scene.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said investigators learned the boy was thrown 80 feet after he was hit by the car. A citizen with a dashcam captured the entire incident and showed it to investigators.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victim’s family in this difficult time.

Luis Medina in an undated photo on a GoFundMe page. The 11-year-old died when hit by a car in Gresham, January 6, 2020

Berquist is facing first and second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII charges.

When Bergquist got out of the car, the DA’s Office said, he was on his phone and began taking pictures.

A drug recognition evaluator from the Oregon State Police came to the scene and “determined Bergquist was impaired by central nervous system depressants and narcotic pain relievers to the point at which he could not safely operate a motor vehicle,” court documents said.

According to court records, this is not the 26-year-old’s first DUII offense. Bergquist pleaded guilty in 2015 to driving under the influence. He completed a diversion program in 2016.

Garrett Bergquist in his first court appearance, January 7, 2020 (KOIN)

Bergquist will be arraigned in the Multnomah County Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.