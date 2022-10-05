PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The collision happened near Golf Club Road Southeast and Mill Creek Road Southeast around 7:15 p.m.

Bridget Turner of Stayton was reportedly heading north when crash investigators say she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Kia Optima.

Turner was airlifted to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials said the other driver, a 21-year-old man whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined neither speed or alcohol were involved.