Driver arrested after deadly I-5 crash near Castle Rock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested after a crash turned deadly on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Castle Rock on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a woman died in a two-car crash near milepost 46. No one in the other car was injured. Washington State Trooper Will Finn said the driver of one car was taken to the Cowlitz County Jail for an outstanding warrant, but no other details have been given.

The right lane of southbound I-5 remains closed at this time but is expected to reopen shortly. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.