PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver in a single-vehicle, rollover crash was arrested after fleeing the scene on I-5 southbound on Sunday, officials said.

Landon Sexsmith, 19, was reportedly driving when he lost control and hit a cable barrier near milepost 20.

When police arrived around 5:15 p.m., they found a passenger with facial lacerations and a broken jaw. The 14-year-old passenger was taken to Legacy Emanuel in Portland.

Before officials arrived, Sexsmith was reportedly picked up by a friend. Clark County deputies stopped the friend’s car about 3 miles from the crash and took Sexsmith to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Both Sexsmith and the friend have since been arrested. Sexsmith was charged with Vehicular Assault and Injury Hit and Run, while the friend was charged for DUI.