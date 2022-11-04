PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man has been arrested following a fatal car crash in Salem Thursday evening, according to the Salem Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., authorities responded to Winema Place NE after reports of a stolen vehicle.

Responding investigators say they discovered the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.

According to investigators, the crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. when a BMW sedan driving Northbound on Hawthorne Avenue failed to make a slight turn which resulted in the car leaving the road.

The car entered the parking lot of an equipment rental retailer crashing into a large piece of machinery.

A passenger in the backseat of the car, Jose Milan, 25, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, Jose Guzman, 40, was arrested at the scene on charges of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, recklessly endangering, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.