PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening and the driver left the scene, authorities said.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., Gresham police responded to a report of an incident in the area of Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

The driver allegedly drove through the salon’s front window and sent a chair through a wall shared with a neighboring business. Photos of the scene show the chair stuck in the wall while broken glass and dirt is sprayed across the floor.

A driver slammed into a salon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: Gresham Police Department).

A salon was heavily damaged when a car drove through it on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: Gresham Police Department).

A neighboring business was damaged when a car drve through a salon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: Gresham Police Department).

Police told KOIN 6 News that the driver headed eastbound on Halsey from 181st but was later caught.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and what, if any charges the driver faces.

The investigation is ongoing.