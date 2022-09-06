PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was charged with a DUI after a multi-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday, officials said.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 5 at around 11:13 p.m. when 37-year-old Kevin Kansanback was allegedly speeding and struck an Audi A6 from behind. Police said this forced the Audi to collide with a semi-truck traveling the same direction.

Meanwhile, Kansanback’s vehicle reportedly crashed into a side barrier before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Audi was rushed to St. John Medical Center with unknown injuries. No one else involved was reported injured.

WSP said speed played a factor in the crash.