Driver charged with manslaughter, DUII in I-84 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is facing multiple charges after two people died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Hood River County, police say.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to the crash on I-84 near milepost 68. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered a Honda Accord had veered off the roadway and rolled several times.

The two passengers inside the car were 23-year-old Rosalia Gonzalez-Ortiz and a juvenile male whose identity has not yet been released. Police say both suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver, 24-year-old Noel Hernandez, was sent to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Hernandez was arrested once he was released from the hospital. He now faces charges for two counts of second-degree manslaughter and DUII.

This is a developing story.