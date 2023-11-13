PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver that crashed a $250,000 McLaren 720S sports car into a Portland office building on Sunday was cited for drunken and reckless driving, authorities said.

Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner told KOIN 6 News that 28-year-old Krishna Kumar was not arrested because he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

However, the man was still cited for both DUII for alcohol and reckless driving, PPB said.

“Officers responded to reports of a car into a building,” Benner said. “They found damage to both the vehicle and building.”

Benner said that it is unclear if Kumar is the registered owner of the car or if he was insured to drive the vehicle.

Video from the scene of the crash at the intersection of Burnside Street and Grand Avenue shows that the car still had dealership plates at the time of the crash.