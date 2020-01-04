Driver crashes car after fleeing Aloha from hit-run

A driver crashed their car after fleeing from an Aloha hit-and-run. (Courtesy: WSCO)

One person has been arrested and no injuries were reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver suspected of rear-ending another vehicle ended up crashing their own car a short time later, according to authorities.

Washington County Sherrif’s Office said around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a driver rear-ended another car in Aloha and drove off. The hit-and-run victim followed the car and called 9.1.1. WSCO tweeted that when deputies caught up, they found the suspected car crashed near Southwest 175th Avenue and High Hill Lane.

