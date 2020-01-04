Driver crashes car after fleeing Aloha from hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver suspected of rear-ending another vehicle ended up crashing their own car a short time later, according to authorities.
Washington County Sherrif’s Office said around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a driver rear-ended another car in Aloha and drove off. The hit-and-run victim followed the car and called 9.1.1. WSCO tweeted that when deputies caught up, they found the suspected car crashed near Southwest 175th Avenue and High Hill Lane.
One person has been arrested and no injuries were reported.
