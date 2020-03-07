Driver crashes into Clackamas Red Robin

It is unclear what caused the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Red Robin guests had their dinner interrupted Friday evening when someone drove a sedan into one of the restaurant’s windows in Clackamas, according to Clackamas Fire.

A driver crashed a sedan into a Clackamas Red Robin Friday evening. March 6, 2020 (Clackamas Fire)

The fire department sent out a heavy response to the crash on SE 93rd around 6 p.m. out of concern after smoke was spotted at the scene. However, fire crews later determined that the smoke was burnt rubber from the tires.

No one in the restaurant was injured and the driver was left with minor injuries from the crash, said Clackamas Fire.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.