Driver crashes into Clackamas River in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed into the Clackamas River overnight, according to fire officials.

While driving on Clackamas Drive in Oregon City just past midnight on Friday, a woman reportedly drove off the ledge and crashed into the Clackamas River. Video shows she just missed the guardrail, which is new in that area.

Crews used a boat to reach the woman and got her into an ambulance. She was sent to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A woman was hospitalized after crashing into the Clackamas River in Oregon City on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Clackamas Fire)

The car was pulled out of the river several hours later.