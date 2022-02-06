Driver crashes into natural gas hub in Hillsboro, charged with DUII

A driver has been charged with DUII after crashing into a natural gas hub and power pole in Hillsboro early Sunday morning. (Courtesy/HPD)

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said nearby residents may wake up to the smell of natural gas in the area after a driver collided with a high pressure gas regulator Saturday morning at NW Gencloe Road and NW Cory Street. (Courtesy/HFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver has been charged with DUII after crashing into a natural gas hub and power pole in Hillsboro early Sunday morning, causing a temporary gas leak, power outage and road closure, officials said.

Hillsboro police said they investigated the crash around 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Northwest Glencoe Road and NW Cory Street.

The broken gas pipe has been fixed, officials said, and the roads reopened fully around 6:10 a.m. Hillsboro Fire and Rescue told residents the area is safe despite a “rotten egg” smell that may linger for hours.

The driver, identified by HPD as 43-year-old William James Chamberlain, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.

