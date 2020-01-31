Driver crashes into Scappoose Creek, stranded for hours on roof of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to authorities, a young woman was stranded on the roof of her car for hours after crashing into the Scappoose North Fork Creek early Friday morning.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Kayla Leatherman, veered off the roadway and into the creek around 1 a.m. after reportedly dropping a friend off in Portland. According to Oregon State Police, the driver said she had fallen asleep at the wheel. Police say the car was then swept under the bridge by the strong current. After the car came to a rest underneath the bridge, police say Leatherman climbed onto the roof of the car where she yelled for hours, hoping someone would hear her. It wasn’t until nearly three hours later help would finally come.

Water rescue was underway after a driver crashed into the Scappoose Creek. Jan. 31, 2020. (Scappoose FD)

A couple of teenagers were walking on Highway 30 when they heard the Leatherman yelling. They called 9.1.1. and crews arrived on scene around 4:45 a.m. According to Scappoose Fire, the first crew arrived and realized it was more than just a car crash. They then called in a Water Rescue Team, who were able to reach Leatherman and bring her to safety.

Due to the strength of the current, the car will be recovered later in the day. Highway 30 traffic will likely be slow as the tow company works to remove the car.

Police say that although Leatherman told them she had some alcoholic drinks at dinner the night before, impairment is not believed to be a factor.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.