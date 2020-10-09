Driver crashes into street seating at Portland restaurant

PBOT says there are safety requirements in place for the 'Street Seats' programs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed into the outdoor street seating at a restaurant in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood, calling into question the safety of the new cafe-style seating many businesses have implemented during the pandemic.

The owner of Poke Box Sushi Bar said the outdoor seating area was helping bring in more customers. He even attached reflectors to the picnic tables along the street to help prevent a crash just like the one that happened this week.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. But the outdoor seating area was destroyed.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s “Street Seats” program allows businesses to convert street parking into other public uses, like cafe seating or mini-parks, to help them survive the pandemic. PBOT said the program “enlivens the streetscape by creating spaces for Portlanders to enjoy seating and a meal or a drink outdoors, which in turn enhances street vitality and benefits local businesses.”

Many Portland businesses have installed cafe seating in recent months. Poke Box opened last December and co-owner Ricki Berduo said they’ve had good feedback so far. But the destruction of their parklet is a setback.

“I’m just really happy nobody was sitting there at the time and nobody got hurt,” Berduo told KOIN 6 News. “Good thing it happened after-hours. Nobody was sitting, nobody got hurt—it could have been really bad.”

Berduo said he may add Jersey barriers if he decides to bring the outdoor seating back.

A man claiming to be the driver responsible for the crash interrupted Berduo’s interview. He said he had insurance and gestured to some traffic cones, saying they hadn’t been there at the time of the crash.

“There is usually a 20 mile per hour sign—do not put me on camera, that’s what my insurance company said not to do,” the man said, pulling up his hood. He went on to say that he felt back about the incident, adding that his insurance would pay for the damage. He said he would give Berduo his cell phone number but then refused to do so and left.

Last week, PBOT announced the popular Healthy Business Program — which allowed businesses to spread out on the sidewalks in front of their locations — was extended through March 31, 2020, with applications being accepted now for the Winter Healthy Business Program. Currently, permits for the summer program expire on November 1. PBOT said businesses who want to continue uninterrupted should apply by October 25. All new applicants can apply anytime.

PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera said there are safety requirements for all Healthy Business permits that vary by the speed limit of the street with more stringent requirements for streets with a speed limit over 25 mph. All businesses must also have insurance for the outdoor seating space in case of a crash.