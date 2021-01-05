Driver crashes into Tualatin food store after chase with police

A driver crashed a vehicle into a store on SW Nyberg Road in Tualatin on January 5, 2021 (Tualatin Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested early Tuesday following a chase with police that ended with the suspect crashing into a Washington County convenience store.

Tualatin Police pursued a car around 1 a.m. that was driving without its headlights on and did not have any license plates. The chase lasted about seven minutes along surface streets in Tualatin and over Interstate 5, police said.

At one point, a responding officer laid down spike strips in the roadway on SW Nyberg Road. The driver ran over them and subsequently swerved towards the officer.

“One tire of the vehicle was flattened with the spike strips but the vehicle continued on the roadway until it entered the Jackson Food Store parking lot,” police said in a release Tuesday.

The man, identified as James Powell, 30, then drove directly into the store through the front doors, nearly striking two employees. Multiple agencies responded to the crash and negotiated with Powell for nearly 30 minutes before he surrendered peacefully.

Powell was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of Felony Elude, Criminal Mischief in the first degree, Reckless Endangering, Reckless Driving and Interfering with a Police Officer.

No injuries were reported in the crash.