Driver crashes, then stabs himself in Beaverton

He was unresponsive when medics took him to the hospital

The scene of a crash in Beaverton. June 11, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What began with a pursuit of a suspected drunk driver ended in a self-inflicted stabbing Thursday night in Beaverton, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver around 9 p.m. After finding the car in question, deputies attempted to chase it and pull the driver over. However, after the driver ran a red light, authorities were forced to momentarily call off their pursuit.

A short time later, that driver crashed on Rosa Road. As deputies approached the driver’s side of the car, the man inside stabbed himself in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies began administering first aid until medics arrived and took over. The driver was unresponsive, said the sheriff’s office, and his medical condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not identified the driver involved, nor have they confirmed if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.

