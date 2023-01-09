PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

Shortly before 7:15 a.m., Trooper Will Finn tweeted that a driver heading west on State Route 14 collided with the median before being thrown from the vehicle and landing in the eastbound lanes.

Drivers should expect delays as the crash is blocking the Interstate 5 southbound ramp and the ramp from City Center to eastbound SR-14. Check WSDOT’s website for the latest traffic updates.

An investigation is underway.