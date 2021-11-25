Driver dies after car hits tree in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a tree Wednesday night in North Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a crash around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gertz Road.

When they arrived, police found a car had collided with a tree and the driver inside was dead. Police said there were no other people in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver has not been named.

PPB’s Major Crash Team led the investigation.