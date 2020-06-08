Driver dies after car rolls down embankment near Draperville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man from Boise was killed Saturday after his car tumbled down an embankment off Interstate 5 in Linn County.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Oregon State Police and other emergency personnel responded to a crash near milepost 234 outside of Draperville. Robert Williamson was driving southbound on I-5 when his 2001 black SAAB left the road.

Williamson, 43, died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains open, according to OSP.