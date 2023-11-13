Antonio Rodriguez, 40, was found dead at the scene, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead in their vehicle Sunday morning after veering off a Clackamas County highway, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, officers responded to the single-car crash on Hwy 551 near Milepost 1 just after 2 a.m.

Investigators say that 40-year-old Antonio Rodriguez of Tualatin, who was driving a Honda Civic, veered off the road for unknown reasons and struck a concrete barrier head-on.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. The on-scene investigation impacted the highway for about three hours, police said.