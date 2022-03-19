PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died from her injuries after a crash involving a pickup truck Friday evening on Highway 18 in Lincoln County, police said.

According to the Oregon State Police, 34-year-old Erin Nash was pulling out of a parking lot in a black Ford Focus and turning left onto the highway when the driver of a blue Ford F250 struck the sedan.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near milepost 7, police said.

Nash had to be extricated from her car, and she was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where she later died of her injuries. The pickup truck driver, 29-year-old Daniel Toriz, and his two passengers were not injured in the crash, police said.

Hwy 18 was closed for three hours during the crash investigation.