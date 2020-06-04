Driver dies after crashing into tree in NE Portland

The driver was only occupant of the car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after striking a tree in the Concordia Neighborhood overnight.

The driver crashed into a tree near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 24 Avenue just after midnight on Thursday morning. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The victim was the only person inside the car. No other information has been released at this time.