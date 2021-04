PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after veering off Highway 97 and crashing into a tree in Wasco County.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash around 6 p.m. on Monday. They learned 39-year-old Jesus Lopez was heading north in his Honda Civic, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Authorities believe the crash occurred about 14 hours before it was initially reported.