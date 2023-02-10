PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after driving off the roadway and crashing into a wooded area in the Vancouver area Thursday evening, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Northeast Padden Parkway near Northeast Ward Road. CCSO said the vehicle was found south of the roadway.

Authorities said the driver, who was the only occupant at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to email CCSO Traffic Unit Detective Michael Trueblood at michael.trueblood@clark.wa.gov.

CCSO’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.