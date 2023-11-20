PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a crash on southbound Interstate 205 near Northeast Killingsworth Street, authorities said.

Officers said they arrived just after 2 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into the jersey barrier on the left side of the southbound travel lanes and the driver was dead at the scene.

Traffic was blocked for several hours due to the crash but cleared up just before 6 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.