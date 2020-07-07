Driver dies after hitting pole on SE Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a vehicle that slammed into a pole in Southeast Portland late Monday night died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 10100 block of SE Powell. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and took the man, 36-year-old Saw Poe Tu, to the hospital but he died later.

The crash investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.