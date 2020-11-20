Driver dies after hitting tree in North Portland

The driver was identified only as a Hispanic man in his mid-twenties

PORTLAND, Ore. – A driver died early Thursday morning after hitting a tree in a remote part of North Portland, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. near NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just south of North Vancouver Way. The driver — identified only as a Hispanic man in his mid-twenties — had hit a tree and gotten pinned in.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and rushed into surgery but he later died, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said the vehicle had been traveling north on NE MLK when it hit a curb and possibly went airborne, then hit a large oak tree nearly 20 feet away.

Police said there was no one else besides the driver in the car at the time of the crash. An investigation is underway.