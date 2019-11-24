Driver dies after rolling car on Highway 26

A car rolled multiple times in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (OSP)

The driver was identified as 29-year-old James Gerhardt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old driver died after his car rolled multiple times off of Highway 26 on Saturday night.

The driver was identified at James Gerhardt of Rhododendron. The investigation determined that he was driving his Toyota Camry east on Highway 26 when he veered off the roadway and rolled the car near Southeast Weber Road.

He passed away at the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

This was the second fatal crash in rural Clackamas County within two hours on Saturday night.