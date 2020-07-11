Driver dies after rolling down embankment off Hwy 224

Scene from the deadly crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed Friday evening after he lost control of his vehicle on the Highway 224 Expressway and rolled down an embankment near milepost 5.5.

The Oregon State Police said Anthony Higgins of Portland was driving a black 2006 Pontiac GTO around 7:30 p.m. when he struck the median while heading westbound. The collision caused Higgins, 32, to lose control and leave the roadway, resulting in a crash.

Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger riding in the sedan, 19-year-old Kendra Stockberger of Portland, sustained non-life threatening injuries was was taken to Emanuel Hospital following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.