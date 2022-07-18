PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after crashing on NE Marine Drive early Monday morning, according to Portland police.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m., when officers say the driver hit a vehicle parked near 112th Avenue and ended up in an embankment. PPB said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person involved.

NE Marine Drive is shut down between 33rd and 122nd Avenue while Portland’s Major Crash Team investigates. Officials said the road should reopen around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-192019.