PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died Monday morning after authorities said he crashed and struck a building off Highway 101 in Seaside.

Just before 6 a.m., Seaside police and fire officials were called to the crash near Broadway Street and Highway 101.

Police said 42-year-old Brian Moore crashed into the Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare building before eventually flipping over the car. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured.

Broadway Street was closed from South Lincoln Street to Highway 101 for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.